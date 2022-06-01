Seasonally warm the rest of the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The weather pattern is kind of clogged up and isn’t going to do much for the rest of the week. The ridge of high-pressure overhead is going to bob back and forth over Arizona and the Four Corners area. That means we’ll see temperatures above average, but no record-setting will be involved. We also are not expecting any Excessive Heat Warnings. However, there is an Ozone Advisory out for metro Phoenix through Thursday afternoon. Surface ozone levels could get into the unhealthy range both today and tomorrow.

As a result of the stagnant weather pattern, we won’t see much movement in daily temperatures. Around the Valley, expect highs in the 101-105 range into early next week. However, for the most part, overnight lows will still be making it back down into the 70s.

May 2022 for metro Phoenix recorded no rain at Sky Harbor Airport. We haven’t had any rain since March 29th, a little over two months. But we live in a desert, and such dry spells are the norm. With any luck, we’ll see our first monsoon storms in about a month or sooner.

May 2022 also had an average high of 98 and an average low of 71. That made May the 11th hottest on record for Phoenix. Those records go back to 1895. On this day in 1986, the monsoon made an early entry, with storms in the North Valley and winds near 60 miles an hour at Deer Valley Airport.

