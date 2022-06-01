Your Life
Phoenix Zoo announces dino-mite event ‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ coming this October

In anticipation of the event, a kentrosaurus can now be found near the carousel, standing almost six feet tall. Its species was indigenous to Tanzania.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s National Dinosaur Day and the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation and the Phoenix Zoo have officially announced the return of the popular “Dinosaurs in the Desert” event this fall!

On Oct. 1, animatronic dinosaurs will take over the zoo, photo ops will abound and a fossil dig will allow young archaeologists to get a little dirty. New prehistoric species such as giganotosaurus, troodon, allosaurus, parasaurolophus, a giant bear and many more will be onsite for observation. In anticipation of the event, a kentrosaurus can now be found near the carousel, standing almost six feet tall. Its species was indigenous to Tanzania and Tendaguru, Africa during the Jurassic period nearly 150 million years ago.

The Phoenix Zoo has announced it's bringing back the "Dinosaurs in the Desert" event this fall!
The Phoenix Zoo has announced it's bringing back the "Dinosaurs in the Desert" event this fall!(Phoenix Zoo)

“We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert,” said President and CEO Bert Castro. “It’s been five years since we’ve hosted this traveling exhibit, and we all know how rough the past few years have been, so we wanted to unveil an attraction that allows guests to experience a bit of adventure, playfulness and reverie.” Members will be able to take a walk back in time on October 1 & 2, and the general public will be able to start their journey starting Oct. 3.

If you’d like to learn more about upcoming events at the Phoenix Zoo, click here.

