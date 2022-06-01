Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix police search for 2 people accused of setting fire behind Metro Center Walmart

Two suspects in their late teens are accused of setting boxes on fire behind a Phoenix Walmart.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspected arsonists that set fire behind a central Phoenix Walmart in April.

According to a Silent Witness flyer, the two people walked to the back loading dock of the Metro Center Walmart near I-17 and Peoria Avenue on April 19 around 4:30 p.m. One of the suspects is seen on surveillance video placing boxes up against the store wall as the other suspect lit the boxes and some trash on fire. Detectives say the fire destroyed thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Both of them then took off.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens, about 5′6″, 125 lbs, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The second suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, 5′10″, 175 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. That suspect was seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants with a unique print on the legs. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix PD at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Phoenix Zoo has announced it's bringing back the "Dinosaurs in the Desert" event this fall!
Phoenix Zoo announces dino-mite event ‘Dinosaurs in the Desert’ coming this October
Bringing dinosaurs to the desert this October
Police are looking for arsonists who set fire behind a Phoenix Walmart.
Suspects accused of setting boxes on fire behind Phoenix Walmart
Moms across the Valley are finding empty shelves when they go to buy baby formula.
AZDHS shares resource guide for formula shortage; remains hopeful facilities to reopen in June