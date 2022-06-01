Your Life
Phoenix food bank sees influx of families in need as costs of living rises

Long lines at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.
Long lines at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising costs of living, from gas to groceries, are pushing some families around the Valley to a place they haven’t been before: food banks. The St. Mary’s Food Bank helped more than a thousand people on Wednesday, the most in 2 years during the height of the pandemic. The line was backed up all the way to Thomas Road at the facility just south on 31st Avenue, with some in line for the first time. “I didn’t think I’d find myself here,” said Nelly Felix. “I have two kids under four, so food every third day, milk, cheese, bananas, eggs, it’s about a $100 every three days.”

The latest USDA data shows it costs a family of four $916 a month for groceries compared to $682 this time last year. St. Mary’s spokesperson Jerry Brown said like the costs of food, the need at their bank is rising fast. For information on how to volunteer at St. Mary’s, or to donate, click here.

“Last month, we were seeing about 600-650 cars a day which is about a 20% increase than last year, yesterday, we served almost a thousand people and we are going to do that again today,” said Brown. Brown said it’s the perfect storm of need, kids out of school, more mouths to feed without free lunch, in addition to the problems the people are experiencing. “Take something like gas prices, they a 1-2 more than what they were last month. Rent prices are going through the roof, food prices are going through the roof...you put that all together and the paycheck isn’t cutting it.”

Frustration is boiling over for the people who are no strangers to St. Mary’s Food Bank. “So depressing, so depressing, my rent has gone up twice and by the summer the rent is going to be 2,000 dollars,” a woman in line said. “Look at the economy, look at what’s going on over here, its very terrible it really is.”

Despite the tough times, people are grateful this social safety net is here. “We cant be more grateful for all of the volunteers that are here and the people that donate,” said Felix. To find a food bank near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

