Phoenix community gathers at St. Vincent de Paul to spread kindness through art

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers from United Healthcare joined with Phoenix families to help spread kindness and inspire others through art. Through St. Vincent de Paul, the community gathered together earlier this month to decorate clay tiles to create a mural.

Families decorated the tiles with bright colors and different textures. Kids were busy decorating tiles shaped like hearts, triangles, and flowers and then stamped a “be kind” message to top off their artwork. The tiles will then be put together to create a bright, “kindness-themed” mural inside the dining room of St. Vincent de Paul next month. A similar mural is already up at a Tucson school, and volunteers hope to put up more murals around the Valley. If you know or see someone doing Something Good, fill out our nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.