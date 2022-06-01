Panic! At the Disco announces Phoenix stop during tour in October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - GRAMMY-nominated band Panic! At The Disco will be making a stop in Phoenix this October as part of their Viva Las Vengeance tour! The group will appear for one show on Oct. 23 at the Footprint Center, with special guest MARINA joining them. Tickets go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here. One dollar of every concert ticket sold in the U.S. will go to Panic!’s Highest Hopes Foundation, which focuses on human rights for all who are discriminated against because of their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Panic!’s tour will celebrate the release of their seventh album called “Viva Las Vengenace,” which will be released on August 19. Singer-songwriter Brendon Urie says the album is meant to highlight the excitement of youth and to warn against burnout. “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie said. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

VIVA LAS VENGEANCE Tour dates are as follows:

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image

