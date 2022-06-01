Motorcycle rider dies in crash while speeding away from Chandler police

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after they ran a red light and crashed into a car in Chandler on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.

According to Chandler police, an officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist when they sped away from officers. The motorcyclist then began riding in the bicycle lane and ran a red light when they were hit by a car in the intersection. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Officers did not say why the motorcyclist did not stop. The rider’s identity hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.