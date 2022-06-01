Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Motorcycle rider dies in crash while speeding away from Chandler police

Police said the motorcycle rider died at the hospital.
Police said the motorcycle rider died at the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after they ran a red light and crashed into a car in Chandler on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.

According to Chandler police, an officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist when they sped away from officers. The motorcyclist then began riding in the bicycle lane and ran a red light when they were hit by a car in the intersection. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Officers did not say why the motorcyclist did not stop. The rider’s identity hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Ducey said the proposal was too vague and could lead to kicking voters off the rolls based...
Gov. Ducey vetoes voter registration cancellation bill
Kids were busy decorating tiles shaped like hearts, triangles, and flowers.
Phoenix community gathers at St. Vincent de Paul to spread kindness through art
Four animals were rescued.
Homeowner hurt, dog killed in mobile home fire near Mesa
On Your Side recovers $7,300+ for viewers during May