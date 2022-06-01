MCSO divers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Divers have found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant on Saturday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the MCSO Underwater Robotic Vehicle unit found 52-year-old Lorne Jonassen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was discovered 147 feet below the lake’s surface. Deputies say there were no signs of foul play.

Divers and rescue teams had been searching since witnesses reported seeing a man swimming near South Barker Island go underwater around 11 a.m. Saturday and never resurface. Witnesses said the man wasn’t wearing a lifejacket. This was the sixth weekend in a row where deputies responded to a deadly incident at the lake.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.