MCSO divers find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

There have been six deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant in the past six weeks.
There have been six deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant in the past six weeks.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Divers have found the body of a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant on Saturday. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the MCSO Underwater Robotic Vehicle unit found 52-year-old Lorne Jonassen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. His body was discovered 147 feet below the lake’s surface. Deputies say there were no signs of foul play.

Divers and rescue teams had been searching since witnesses reported seeing a man swimming near South Barker Island go underwater around 11 a.m. Saturday and never resurface. Witnesses said the man wasn’t wearing a lifejacket. This was the sixth weekend in a row where deputies responded to a deadly incident at the lake.

