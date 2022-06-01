Your Life
Man who shot and ran over another man in Phoenix arrested, police say

Kheirollah Amani was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of narcotic drug possession.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man who shot another man, ran over his body, and drove off in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon has been arrested. Kheirollah Amani was taken into custody on Tuesday morning thanks to the help of witnesses and surveillance video.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old drove to a strip mall parking lot in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 p.m. Surveillance video taken from a nearby restaurant shows Amani pulling into the parking lot entrance while the victim, later identified as 56-year-old John Kearns, gets out of his car. When he approached Amani’s driver’s side door, Amani shot him, police said. He sped off, running over Kearns as he left the parking lot, investigators said. Kearns was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators found out later Amani had robbed Kearns several days before the shooting, court documents said. They learned Amani was the shooter by tracing his cellphone number and matching his car to the one in the surveillance video, according to court documents. A witness who saw the shooting also identified him, police said.

Officers caught up with Amani around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn at Interstate 17 and Indian School Road. He was found with seven M30 pills, police said. Amani was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of narcotic drug possession. His bond was set at $5 million.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

