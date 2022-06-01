Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers tell Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. Phoenix police haven’t provided any other details but confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Arizona's Family)

Police say they expect that the roads will be closed through the morning. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 4 p.m.
Man dead after crash with fire truck in Phoenix
Trainor was in a coma for months after the shooting.
Ex-Lyft driver still recovering from Phoenix shooting shares message about gun violence
Phoenix Lyft driver impacted by gun violence after being shot in the head
Phoenix Lyft driver shot in the head shares message about gun violence
Representatives from True the Vote presented their findings to eight Republican lawmakers in a...
Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists