Man indicted after authorities find 140,000 fentanyl pills, heroin, and meth

Jose Luis Montoya Miranda has been indicted on several drug-trafficking related charges.
Jose Luis Montoya Miranda has been indicted on several drug-trafficking related charges.(Arizona Attorney General's Office/Drug Enforcement Administration)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been indicted on suspicion of trafficking drugs after authorities reportedly found fentanyl, heroin, meth, and a handgun last month following an investigation.

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Jose Luis Montoya Miranda was indicted on Tuesday on several charges, including transportation and possession of narcotics and misconduct of a weapon. Authorities say that Miranda was arrested on May 11, after 140,000 fentanyl pills, more than 11 pounds of fentanyl powder, over 2 pounds of heroin and meth each, and a handgun were seized. It was not immediately clear where he was arrested or how what prompted authorities to conduct a search, but the AG’s office says the Drug Enforcement Administration was investigating Montoya-Miranda.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

