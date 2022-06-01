Your Life
Man dead after crash with fire truck in Phoenix

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 4 p.m.
The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 4 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after hitting a fire truck and crashing into a tree on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 4 p.m.

According to police, the fire truck had lights and sirens on as they were going to an emergency call. Officers say 57-year-old William Dodd was driving when he tried to pass the truck but crashed into it. Dodd then lost control of his car and hit a tree. Firefighters took Dodd to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. No firefighters were hurt during the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

