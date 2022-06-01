Your Life
Homeowner hurt, dog killed in mobile home fire near Mesa

Four animals were rescued.
Four animals were rescued.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner tried to put out a fire with a garden hose and ended up going to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The flames erupted around 4 p.m. at a mobile home near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue, a county island. While trying to put out the fire, he breathed in too much smoke and suffered minor burns, so he was taken to the hospital.

Rural Metro Fire said four animals were saved from the fire, but a dog died. Seven people who lived there will have to stay somewhere else, firefighters said. It’s unclear what started the fire.

