Gilbert boy with special needs gets ride of a lifetime for Sweet 16 birthday

A Valley boy with special needs got the ride of a lifetime when someone decked out their car to look like Lightning McQueen.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very special birthday this week for an East Valley boy with special needs. His parents never knew if Porter Knapp would reach this milestone birthday of Sweet 16. But he did and that is Something Good!

So how do you celebrate? With your favorite cars like Lightning McQueen, of course! Lisa Knapp shared the sweet story on the neighborhood Facebook page, Go Gilbert. “Today is my special needs son’s 16th birthday! He will never be able to drive, but he loves fast cars and Disney! We found this very kind gentleman to give him a ride and make a memory that will last a lifetime,” she wrote.

Porter suffered from seizures as a baby. He was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy with cognitive delay. His mom shared photos and video of his special day Monday when the teen got the thrill of a lifetime.

Porter not only got to see this Lightning McQueen car but also got a ride from the owner of the car! Porter’s smile says it all. The post got more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Lisa wrote to Arizona’s Family saying, “Porter is our amazing, gentle giant and we are so proud of and we were blessed to be able to give this experience to him.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

