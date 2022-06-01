Advertisement

Get your Arizona’s Family State Forty Eight shirt now

State Forty Eight T-Shirt
State Forty Eight T-Shirt(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family and t-shirt company State Forty Eight have partnered together to create a limited-edition shirt that is now available for purchase.

The Arizona’s Family shirt features a custom design that highlights some of Arizona’s most iconic imagery. Saguaro, sunsets, and the state’s scenic desert landscape are displayed in the shirt’s design.

The cost per shirt ranges from $32 to $34. Five dollars from each shirt purchased will be directly donated to a nonprofit organization that Arizona’s Family will choose later this year.

This partnership is the first collaboration between Arizona’s Family and State Forty Eight, which was founded in 2013. This local apparel company prides itself on its community partnerships with the goal of helping local people and businesses make a statement with their brand.

Order your limited-edition Arizona’s Family State Forty Eight shirt today.

Latest News

Something Good

Phoenix community gathers at St. Vincent de Paul to spread kindness through art

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexis Cortez
The tiles will then be put together to create a bright, “kindness-themed” mural inside the dining room of St. Vincent de Paul next month.

Something Good

Surprise citizens patrol help woman with flat tire

Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST
|
By Alexis Cortez
Citizen patrol officers gave her water and stayed with her until AAA came to change her tire.

Something Good

Surprise citizen patrol help woman with flat tire

Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 6:35 PM MST
|
Surprise citizen patrol officers gave her water and stayed with her until Triple-A came to change her tire. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.

Something Good

Phoenix woman wins check for $20,000

Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST
|
By David Baker
She was given a choice between the cash and two watercrafts.

Latest News

Something Good

Phoenix woman wins sweepstakes, takes $20,000 prize

Updated: May. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM MST
|
A Phoenix woman won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and chose the $20,000 prize. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s

Something Good

Peoria firefighters spray kids with water to kick off summer vacation

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Crews “fired up” the firehose and doused kids with water!

Pay It Forward

Phoenix foster mom wins Pay It Forward award

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST
|
Kris Jacober does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.

Pay It Forward

Phoenix foster parent wins Pay It Forward Award

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST
|
By Paul Horton
Kris loves her work and got her dream job working for the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.

Something Good

Peoria high school seniors set district record with $72 million in scholarships

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The class included 3,000 graduates who brought in a grand total of $72 million in scholarships.

Jaime's Local Love

Phoenix boutique provides fashion and more at discounted prices

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST
|
Find big brand names like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton and more at Poor Little Rich Girl, a Phoenix resale boutique. Jaime’s Local Love is sponsored by Subaru.