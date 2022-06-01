Ex-Lyft driver still recovering from Phoenix shooting shares message about gun violence

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The school shooting in Texas is another reminder of the epidemic of gun violence. Phoenix Police said they’ve seen an increase in them. In 2021, 80% of homicides in the city involved a firearm. It’s important to remember the lasting impacts on victims, even when they survive.

Jonathan Trainor still can’t do many of the things that used to be routine. But he’s a fighter and determined to be there for his son and father.

“They actually cut the skull off,” he said. Trainor described how doctors tried to relieve the swelling in his brain following the shooting. “I had a part of my skull removed, the bullet is still lodged in my brain right now, it’s right next to one of the main arteries so removal is not even an option,” he explained.

It happened back in May 2018, and it changed his life forever. “Processing speed of thinking, trying to come up with answers to questions, I will struggle with at times,” he said. “Sensory overload does happen where I need to step away from everyone if too much is going on,” he continued.

Trainor was working as a Lyft driver at the time. He stopped to pick up food at the Jack in the Box drive-thru near Central and Southern Avenues when he was shot. The then 40-year-old was in a coma for months.

He uses his Facebook page “Prayer and Support for Jonathan Trainor” to keep family and friends updated on his progress. Monday, he wrote:

Hey everyone. Happy Memorial Day. Hope you all enjoyed your time off. For myself, not much has changed, so nothing to really post about. Seeing the tragic shooting in Texas breaks my heart. Kids having access to a gun caused my injury. Still, years later, nothing has been done to even talk about addressing the issue. I don’t know the solution to stop the gun violence, but I do know doing nothing hasn’t worked. If you want to really support me, then do what I’m not able to do. Talk with people and truly care about them. When you ask someone how was your weekend. Take the moment to invest in them. Go beyond it was fine or good. Maybe follow up was anything not fine or good. Amazing how often people will let everything out when you go past the common answers. A second thing if you are able to. Donate blood. It saved my life, and I would still do it if I could. - Jon

“The blood donations also saved my life when I got shot,” Trainor said.

