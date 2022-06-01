AZDHS shares resource guide for formula shortage; remains hopeful facilities to reopen in June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There is a significant formula shortage in Arizona and across the United States, forcing parents to get creative in order to feed and care for their babies. The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising parents to consider a different brand of formula or the same formula except in a ready-to-feed form or concentrate state.

Since the recall from the Sturgis, Michigan formula facility, liquid formulas have been determined to be safe. Abbott’s other facilities are in other parts of the U.S. and in Europe. DHS says that the FDA may open the Sturgis plant sometime in the first week of June.

Already, the plant says it has plans to start production on EleCare, Alimentum, and metabolic formulas. Soon afterward, Similac and other formulas will be produced. According to DHS and the FDA, by the time the Sturgis facility re-opens, it will be 6 to 8 weeks before the products are in stores.

Parents are asked to remember a few key reminders for their babies’ health during the shortage:

Because infants have specific dietary needs, it’s risky to change formulas or make your own

Don’t water down the formula you have

Do not make homemade formula

Babies should not be given cow’s milk, goat’s milk, plant-based or nut-based milk in the place of formula

Buy your formula only from trusted sources

If your child requires a specific type of formula, reach out to your doctor to see what they can do to help you.

AZDHS recommends that if your baby is newborn to 11 months old, feed them breast milk, a different kind of formula or the same in a concentrate or ready-to-feed form, or any standard cow’s milk formula. If you need to seek another option, ask your doctor about using whole milk for babies that are nearly a year old for a short while. They also suggest only buying the type and amount you need for 1-2 weeks to avoid stockpiling as well as storing your formula in cool, dry places unrefrigerated, buying from trusted sources, and if you need someone else’s breast milk, check with a local milk bank or the 24-Hour Arizona Breastfeeding Hotline at 1-800-833-4642.

If you have more questions about resources available to you, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.