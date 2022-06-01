Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers heard Tuesday from members of the Texas-based conservative group that provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleges widespread voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. Cellphone data analysis done by True the Vote was used by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in his film “2000 Mules” to try to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in several battleground states.

Representatives from True the Vote presented their findings to eight Republican lawmakers in a livestreamed meeting at the Arizona Capitol, but they did not present new evidence to support their claims. The group used GPS data to identify cellphones they say were repeatedly in close proximity to ballot drop boxes and also made repeated visits to nonprofit organizations that True the Vote claims could be involved in illegal ballot collection activities. True the Vote claims those cellphones must have been carried by people who were illegally collecting ballots and turning them in but has provided no video of anyone making multiple visits to a dropbox or evidence that they had ballots.

