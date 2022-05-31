Water break forces closure of 4th Street and McKinley in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A blanket of mud covered the downtown intersection of 4th Street and McKinley in Phoenix Tuesday morning after a water main break flooded the intersection.

Officials with the City of Phoenix Water Department said the area would likely remain closed all day Tuesday as crews attempt to repair the broken water line and the impacted streets damaged by the water. A spokesperson for the water department said they are still looking into what caused the line to break. The city said none of the nearby apartment buildings or businesses are experiencing any water loss.

