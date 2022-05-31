VIDEO: Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

LAKE POWELL (3TV/CBS 5/AP/CNN) -- Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide. Mila Carter shared video with Arizona’s Family of the huge slab of rock that came crashing down into the water on Memorial Day.

The rockslide for the second-largest reservoir in the country comes as it dipped past a critical threshold, threatening water supplies and putting a key source of hydropower generation at heightened risk of being forced offline, as climate change-fueled drought continues to grip the Western U.S.

Lake Powell’s fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half-century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought. Hydrology modeling suggests there’s roughly a 1 in 4 chance it won’t be able to produce power by 2024.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.