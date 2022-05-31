Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Surprise citizens patrol help woman with flat tire

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Surprise citizen patrol officers gave her water and stayed with her until Triple-A came to change her tire. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting a flat tire is never fun, especially when waiting for help. Fortunately for Peggy Patterson, the Surprise citizens patrol showed up to help her out of the bind!

Patterson was waiting on the side of the road after her tire blew out when patrol officers spotted her. They gave her water and stayed with her until AAA came to change her tire. Then, as another act of kindness, they followed her to the dealership to get her car repaired and made sure she had a ride home.

The Surprise citizens patrol is made up of 60 volunteers who are out and about helping Surprise police and the community. If you know or see someone doing Something Good, fill out the nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise citizen patrol help woman with flat tire
She won $20,000.
Phoenix woman wins check for $20,000
Phoenix woman wins sweepstakes, takes $20,000 prize
In keeping with end-of-school tradition, Peoria firefighters sprayed kids with water this week...
Peoria firefighters spray kids with water to kick off summer vacation