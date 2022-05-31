Surprise citizens patrol help woman with flat tire

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting a flat tire is never fun, especially when waiting for help. Fortunately for Peggy Patterson, the Surprise citizens patrol showed up to help her out of the bind!

Patterson was waiting on the side of the road after her tire blew out when patrol officers spotted her. They gave her water and stayed with her until AAA came to change her tire. Then, as another act of kindness, they followed her to the dealership to get her car repaired and made sure she had a ride home.

The Surprise citizens patrol is made up of 60 volunteers who are out and about helping Surprise police and the community. If you know or see someone doing Something Good, fill out the nomination form.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.