Phoenix Police officer Ginarro New honored with historical marker on anniversary of death

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday marked exactly one year since Phoenix Police officer Ginarro New was killed by a drunk driver who ran a red light near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway in Phoenix.

During a short ceremony on the anniversary of Officer New’s death, the Phoenix Police Department dedicated a historical marker to honor his ultimate sacrifice. New’s family, including his widow, were in attendance as officers with the department honored New with a new “End of Watch” sign at the intersection where he was hit.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the driver, Christopher Castro, had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.233 when his car hit the 27-year-old officer. The legal definition of impaired in Arizona is 0.08. The threshold for “extreme DUI” is 0.15. BAC levels at or over 0.20 is considered a “super extreme DUI.”

The crash happened in the late-night hours when witnesses told officers that Castro was speeding when he ran a red light and smashed into New’s vehicle. Castro was pronounced dead on the scene, and New died soon after at the hospital. Officer New was laid to rest on June 10.

