Phoenix city pool vandalized within 48 hours of opening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Within just 48 hours of opening, a Phoenix city pool was vandalized overnight. Families showed up to Starlight Pool on Memorial Day only to find out their kids weren’t allowed to enjoy their favorite part of the pool.

“I absolutely love it. It’s a very great swimming spot. My family likes to come here a lot,” swimmer Mia Juan said.

Juan was excited to kick start her summer break with a trip to Starlight Pool. Her favorite part is the slide. But on Monday, she and her siblings showed up at an empty pool with a slide they couldn’t go on. “I’m a little bit disappointed and a little bit mad at the person who did it,” Juan said.

The person she’s referring to is whoever did this.

POOL UPDATE: Due to vandalism at Starlight Pool, the baby pool and slide will be CLOSED today. Vandals poured laundry detergent down the slide, causing soap to spill into the baby pool. The main pool will remain OPEN. We apologize for this inconvenience. https://t.co/q6Jh1wTcf6 pic.twitter.com/JXO19HW0Zk — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) May 30, 2022

The City of Phoenix says vandals poured laundry detergent down the slide, causing soap and suds to spill into the baby pool. The main pool stayed open while staff drained the damaged pool and then spent the afternoon working to refill it.

It was just one of 14 city pools to open for the Memorial Day weekend. Kids were excited to use the slide, but unfortunately, the vandalism prevented that from happening. The 14 pools are expected to reopen on June 4 for the summer. The city says they are hopeful Starlight Pool will be back up and running by then.

“They were bummed because they thought they were going to get to go on the slide,” Veronica Medina said about her kids.

Medina is frustrated, saying going to a city pool is a cost-effective activity for families and says it’s sad someone would want to ruin that experience. “It’s really sad and unfortunate. It sucks people do stuff like this and ruin the fun for other kids, and it’s horrible because, unfortunately, it costs money to drain it and refill it,” Medina said. Her kids’ favorite part is the slide.

Same with Manuel Tafoya’s. He’s lived in the neighborhood for four years and often brings his kids to this pool. “We’re always on the slide. We all try to go down,” Tafoya said. “My kids are upset. I’m pretty sure families are upset.”

Phoenix Police say the city has not filed any reports with them yet but says it could be because it’s a holiday. However, if you have any information, you are being asked to call police.

For more information about city pools and swim lessons near you, visit phoenix.gov.

