One more day of double digit temperatures in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and warmer weather is on the way today in Phoenix. Clear skies are expected, with some haze possible again today thanks to nearby wildfire smoke. Look for an afternoon high of 99 degrees, which is pretty close to the average for this time of year in Phoenix.

This will likely be our last day in the double digits for a while in Phoenix. A strong ridge of high-pressure building over our region will bring temperatures back into the triple digits starting tomorrow, and they’ll climb to near 106 by Thursday.

Afternoon highs look to come down a bit over the weekend, but we’ll still likely be in the low 100s across the deserts of the state. Breezy conditions are likely to return by the weekend as well. Longer range weather models show we may be in for a bigger increase in temperatures by the middle to end of next week.

On average, we see our first 110-degree day in Phoenix around June 11th.

