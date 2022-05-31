Your Life
New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona

Police say Gibson crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.
Police say Gibson crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.(ACSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington. The dispatcher heard the sound of gunfire. Authorities say Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff. Gibson was arrested and booked on one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement and one count of fugitive of justice in Apache County.

