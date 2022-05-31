The heat returns to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another nice start to the morning with lows in the 70′s, and this afternoon we are seeing below-average temperatures again. Today’s high is in the upper 90′s; our average high this time of year is 100 degrees.

The low that brought us cooler temperatures and windy conditions is moving east of us, and high pressure will move into our state. This ridge of high pressure will start to heat things up starting on Wednesday. It looks like all of next week, we will have triple-digit heat for the next seven days, with the hottest day on Thursday with a high of 105 degrees.

A low will pass north of us again on Friday and start to cool things down a bit over the weekend, but unfortunately, the winds will return. We will see high fire danger over the weekend.

