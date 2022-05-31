Families remember loved ones on Memorial Day at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Memorial Day is a holiday, it’s important to remember the reason behind it. It’s a time to mourn members of the U.S. military who have died serving our country. Many families spent part of their day at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, where their loved ones are buried.

“I just miss him,” Lauren Eiler said. It’s been 18 years since Eiler lost her son, Corporal Michael Downey. “It was very important to him,” she said.

Downey enlisted the summer before his senior year in high school, just a couple of months before 9/11. Unfortunately, he died during his deployment to Iraq. “He was part of the push into Fallujah in the fall of 2004, and he’d just turned 21, and he was shot by a sniper,” she said. “We were all there when he passed away; the commandant with the Marine Corp was there to give him his purple heart,” she continued.

The risks of serving in the military are not lost on Kathleen Miller, a mother of two. “Being active duty myself, getting ready to deploy, the same thing could happen to me,” Miller said. “Once I joined, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I just feel a calling; it’s just something I have to do,” she explained.

At ten years old, her son is already planning to serve. “I just want to follow in the steps of my parents,” Miller’s son, Joseph Mills Jr., said. “I’m very proud of them,” he continued.

There are more than 43,000 veterans and their spouses buried here. Behind each of these gravestones is a family and a story. Eiler says she hopes you remember that. “As you enjoy your time with your family, remember those who can’t be with their family because they gave everything,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.