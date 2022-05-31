The Extra Point Podcast: Valley Sports Roundup with Dana Scott

(3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s supposed to be a slow time in Arizona sports but that doesn’t seem to be the case any more. AZCentral’s Dana Scott joins The Extra Point to discuss the tragic death of Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney and the effect it could have on the team. We also dive into the fallout from Kyler Murray’s contract situation and the parallels to Deandre Ayton’s issues with the Suns. Should the Suns run it back? And who’s a better basketball player, our guest of AZ Family’s Nick King? It’s all on the latest edition of The Extra Point podcast.

Previous Episodes

Suns Fan Support Group: The Suns’ Game 7 loss to the Mavericks is a sports moment that Valley fans won’t soon forget. The Arizona’s Family sports team tries to determine what went so wrong for the Suns.

Breaking Down Suns vs. Mavs: Let’s go behind enemy lines. The Suns and Mavericks are battling it out in the Western Conference Semifinals, and CBS Dallas anchor Bill Jones invited me on his podcast to discuss the series.

Arizona Diamondbacks season preview: The Arizona Diamondbacks open the season on Thursday against the San Diego Padres. Long time D-backs beat reporter, Nick Piecoro from The Arizona Republic joins “The Extra Point” for a season preview.

NFL Draft with super agent Leigh Steinberg: It’s NFL Draft day and who better to give us an idea of what to expect than NFL super agent Leigh Steinberg, whose life was the basis for the movie “Jerry Maguire.” Steinberg has shown the money to numerous NFL draft picks over the years.

Phoenix Suns talk with Espo: The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of franchise history, as they’re just one win from posting the best record ever by a Suns team. How special is this team? Longtime Suns reporter and broadcaster Greg Esposito of PHNX joins The Extra Point to discuss.

March Madness Talk with Jon Rothstein: THIS. IS. MARCH. After a wild opening weekend, the Arizona Wildcats are in the Sweet Sixteen. We discuss their title chances and the rest of a wild NCAA Tournament with Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Major League Fishing’s Josh Bertrand: Next month, an Arizona man will throw his line in the water for the $300,000 first prize at the Bass Pro Tour Championship in Tulsa, OK. Queen Creek’s Josh Bertrand joins The Extra Point podcast.

Breaking down the Russell Wilson trade: Russell Wilson is heading to the Broncos. What’s this mean for the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals? Cards’ sideline reporter Paul Calvisi and Denver Altitude Sport’s Vic Lombardi join The Extra Point to discuss the move and their time working in the CBS 5 sports department.

Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU: Koki Riley breaks down the new home for ASU’s former QB.

MLB lockout with Bob Nightengale: The lockout continues. With Major League Baseball now cancelling regular season games, we talk to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. He breaks down why the first month of the MLB season could be in jeopardy, why he thinks we will have the Cactus League, and why the next round of negotiating could take place here in the Valley.

High school hoops talk with Tom Kuyper: March Madness started early with Arizona high school basketball. It gave us the play of the year so far, and the man sitting courtside to chronicle it all is Sun Devil legend Tom Kuyper.

Kent Somers on Kyler Murray: Kyler Murray’s agent tells the Cardinals “Show me the money!” Longtime Cardinal writer Kent Somers joins The Extra Point Podcast to help us read between the lines on a the statement released by Murray’s agent that sent social media buzzing.

Mesquite High hoops star Nate Calmese: It was the shot hear around the Valley and it went viral across the country. We talk about the “Mesquite Miracle” with Nate Calmese, who breaks down his incredible play.

Caltabiano’s Corner with C.B. Dollaway: On this episode, we talk with MMA light heavyweight C.B. Dollaway, who fights with Rizin in Japan. The former All-American wrestler at ASU previews the fight between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 48, other key upcoming fights, and more.

Phoenix Open preview with Jason Sobel: Fore! We tee off with an in-depth Phoenix Open preview with Jason Sobel from The Action Network.

Hoops star DaRon Holmes: While at Millennium High School, DaRon Holmes emerged at an exciting talent and was named the Arizona Player of the Year. Now a freshman at Dayton, he has set the school record for blocked shots and is hoping to represent the Flyers in the NCAA Tournament this spring.

Trey Wingo on the Super Bowl, Flores, Herm & more: Trey Wingo of Caesars Sportsbook joins The Extra Point to discuss the Super Bowl matchup between the Rams and Bengals, the Brian Flores lawsuit, the Herm Edwards situation at ASU and more.

More ASU coaching changes amid NCAA investigation: It Always Something University for a reason. On Friday, four ASU assistant football coaches were either fired or resigned, continuing a tumultuous period for the program since the start of the NCAA’s investigation. Mark McClune talks with Brad Denny, host of the Speak of the Devils podcast, and DevilsDigest.com publisher Hod Rabino about the news, fallout, and future of the Sun Devils.

Howard Balzer on the Cardinals & playoffs: Was this the best weekend ever in the NFL playoffs? With two NFC West rivals in the conference championship game, how far away are the Arizona Cardinals? Howard Balzer joins the Extra Point to break it all down.

ASU and Dallas Cowboys QB legend Danny White: Two of the best quarterbacks in Arizona history are teaming up. Danny White is joining Joe Germaine on the Mountain View High coaching staff. The former NFL quarterbacks hope to rebuild the Toro program into a local powerhouse. White, the legendary former Sun Devil and Dallas Cowboy joins us to talk about his new role and the NFL playoffs.

Caltabiano’s Corner: Danny O’Donnell: Danny O’Donnell is the host of OpenGuardCast, an MMA journalist based in the Valley contributing to bloodyelbow.com & Black Belt Mag. O’Donnell is a BJJ black belt who trains at Marcio Andre Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Phoenix. O’Donnell joined Caltabiano’s Corner to recap the first UFC of 2022, Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze, and to preview UFC 270′s main card, headlined by heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vs. the challenger Ciryl Gane.

Cardinals roundtable with Josh Weinfuss & Chierstin Susel: The Arizona Cardinals are in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, so let’s break it down. Mark McClune and Paul Horton are joined by PHNX Cards host Chierstin Susel and ESPN writer Josh Weinfuss for an in-depth discussion on all things Cardinals.

Jason Mohns on Kelee Ringo’s title game heroics: After watching his former player Kelee Ringo return a 79-yard interception for a touchdown to seal Georgia’s first national title in 41 years, Saguaro High School head football coach Jason Mohns joined The Extra Point podcast to reflect on what this moment means for Arizona football.

Arizona Cardinals talk with Howard Balzer: As the Arizona Cardinals prepare to wrap up the regular season, we catch up with Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated. He previews the game and breaks down what J.J. Watt’s return could me for the playoffs.

Doug Franz: For 15 years, Valley sports fans woke up with Doug Franz. Now, he’s started a new media venture.

Maanav Gupta on interviewing J.J. Watt: We talk to Maanav Gupta, Host of Maanav’s Sports Talk on YouTube. He recently talked to Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt for the first time after his shoulder surgery. He gives his predictions about the Cardinals and which member of the bird gang he wants to interview next. You can follow him on twitter at @MGSportsTalk.

Valley sports talk with Trey Wingo: Trey Wingo of Caesars Sportsbook joins the show to discuss the Fiesta Bowl and the big Christmas Day games for the Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns.

Arizona Cardinals talk with Josh Weinfuss: With DeAndre Hopkins reportedly out for the rest of the regular season, will the Cardinals turn to Larry Fitzgerald to help make a playoff run? ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss breaks down the biggest issues with the Arizona Cardinals.

Talking Sun Devil football: Mark McClune is joined in studio by sports producer Sean Hitchcock and Brad Denny of Speak of the Devils to discuss all things Sun Devil football.

CALTABIANO’S CORNER with UFC’s Dominick “Dominator” Cruz: David Caltabiano talks with UFC bantamweight and Tucson native Dominick “Dominator” Cruz ahead of his fight December 11th at UFC 269.

Latest on the MLB lockout: Major League Baseball owners have locked out the players. What kind of impact will that have on the Cactus League? Barry “Boomskie” Bloom of Sportico joins us to discuss.

Former Arizona Cardinal Antoine Bethea: Antoine Bethea made an impact for the Arizona Cardinals on and off the field. The former safety and Walter Payton Man of the Year is still giving back, giving families in need help with putting presents under the tree. Bethea is also keeping a close eye on his former team.

Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy: Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy discusses possible match ups for New Year’s Day in Glendale and Dec 28th at Chase Field for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Ralph Amsden on AZ high school football playoffs and ASU: With high school football playoffs and the Arizona State season in high gear, we are joined by Ralph Amsden of ArizonaVarsity.com to get his insight into the action on the gridiron.

Basketball legend Anne Meyers Drysdale: The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2021 on November 1. Anne Meyers Drysdale discusses her road to Pro Basketball Hall of Fame and what it means to be part of the Arizona Hall.

Former MLB All-Star Andre Ethier: Just in time for the World Series and his Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction, former Sun Devil star and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier joins The Extra Point.

Kenneth Shropshire of Global Sports Institute: From Jon Gruden’s firing to the future of women’s sports to sports stadiums, Kenneth Shropshire always brings an insightful and unique perspective to The Extra Point.

NBA reporter Jordan Schultz on Robert Sarver accusations: Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has denied accusations of racism, sexism, and sexual harassment that are allegedly to soon be published. NBA reporter Jordan Schultz, who broke of the news of the upcoming story, joins The Extra Point to discuss the latest.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano: The former NASCAR points champ is in a win-or-be-eliminated situation this weekend in Kansas. With a win, Logano moves a step closer to advancing to the championship race in Phoenix Nov 7.

Talking about the undefeated Arizona Cardinals: The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. We’re joined by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss for discuss the team’s 6-0 start, their Super Bowl chances, and Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Jerry Colangelo: Former Phoenix Suns’ owner Jerry Colangelo received a surprise donation to his scholarship fund from current Suns’ owner Robert Sarver earlier in October. The Valley sports icon reflects on what that meant to him and what’s next for Phoenix sports.

Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader: David Caltabiano talks to Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan “Darth” Bader ahead of his fight in Bellator 268 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on October 16.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver: After their run to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns are gearing up for another season. Team owner Robert Sarver joins The Extra Point to discuss the season ahead, lofty expectations, teaming up with Jerry Colangelo, and more.

Arizona Cardinals vs. L.A. Rams preview: A huge early-season showdown looms in the NFC West as the undefeated Arizona Cardinals head to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Sports Illustrated’s Howard Balzer stops by to preview the game.

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars preview: The Arizona Cardinals look to stay undefeated this Sunday as they head east to face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss joins The Extra Point to preview the game.

History of “The NFL Today”: It’s the show that changed sports television. In this week’s Extra Point, Rich Podolsky takes us behind the scenes on “The NFL Today” on CBS Sports in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Brent Musburger, Phyllis George, Jimmy “The Greek,” and Irv Cross captured the sports world’s attention and our guest had a front row seat.

Kenny Mayne: After nearly 30 years at ESPN, the former SportsCenter anchor is teaming up with Caesars Sportsbook to launch a new era of sports in Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings preview: Courtney Cronin covers the Vikings for ESPN. She looks ahead to the Vikings’ visit to Arizona on Sunday and Patrick Peterson’s return trip to the desert for the first time in a visiting uniform.

NAU head football coach Chris Ball: The NAU Lumberjacks are headed to Tucson to play the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Chris Ball’s team hasn’t gotten off to the start that they wanted, but that hasn’t deterred the head coach’s enthusiasm for the job. On this episode, we discuss the season and his “why.”

Luis Gonzalez talks 9/11 and the 2001 World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez joins us to discuss his memories of the September 11 attacks, the impact it had on him, the sport, and the 2001 World Series win over the New York Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Titans preview: The Arizona Cardinals open up the 2021 season on Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans. We get a scouting report from the Music City from Chris Harris, who covers the Titans for WSMV.

ASU vs UNLV preview: Arizona State looks to keep up their winning ways in Week 2 against UNLV. Paloma Villicana, FOX 5 sports anchor and host of the UNLV coach’s show, takes us behind Rebel lines.

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell: Glendale’s Michael McDowell knows next year isn’t guaranteed and will try to follow up his Daytona 500 win by making a run at the championship.

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman: For the first time ever, two Arizona drivers will compete in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff. Tucson’s Alex Bowman is a contender after winning three races in the 2021 season and joins us to discuss his run at the title.

Trey Wingo on the Cardinals, ASU, and more: For years, he’s been in your living room talking about the NFL. Trey Wingo joins the Extra Point podcast to talk about the Arizona Cardinals, ASU, and what Arizona sports will look like when sports gambling goes live.

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason: Boomer Esiason still holds the single-game record for most passing yards by an Arizona Cardinals quarterback in a game. The NFL on CBS analyst joins the Extra Point to discuss his new show on AZFamily, his prediction for Kyler Murray, and his record setting day in 1996.

Legal sports betting about to begin in Arizona: Legal sports gambling is about to go live in Arizona. John Avello from DraftKings gives us a scouting report on what to expect.

City of Glendale won’t renew Arizona Coyotes arena lease: The City of Glendale says it will not be renewing its lease with the Arizona Coyotes. The lease ends after the upcoming 2021-2022 season ends, after which, the team will need to find a new home. City Manager Kevin Phelps explains the city’s decision.

Arizona Cardinals talk with Drew Stanton: With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town on Friday, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton joins the Extra Point podcast to talk about what he saw in Week One from the radio booth, his wine of choice, and his dance moves.

Kenneth Shropshire on NIL impact on college sports: Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute at ASU, talks about why this year may be the most crucial for the NCAA since its inception due to the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules, and lays out what he thinks it means for the future of college sports.

Cardinals training camp update with ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss: The Arizona Cardinals kickoff their preseason against the Dallas Cowboys, and ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss stops by to talk about the game, the biggest training camp developments, and the season ahead.

Cardinals training camp update with Howard Balzer: Arizona Cardinals training camp is in full swing, so we dive into the early storylines with Howard Balzer. The veteran NFL reporter and publisher of AllCardinals.com also gives his insight into this week’s Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

ASU recruiting scandal update with Doug Haller: The NCAA investigation into Arizona State football’s recruiting practices continues. We get the latest updates from The Athletic’s Doug Haller.

Cardinals training camp questions with Bob McManaman: The Arizona Cardinals head to training camp with high expectations and many key questions. We break it all down with Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

NBA Finals update with Gina Mizell: The Phoenix Suns are down but not out in the NBA Finals against the Bucks. We discuss the series and how Phoenix can rally with Gina Mizell of Suns.com.

Phoenix Suns talk with Dan Bickley: With the NBA Finals in full swing, we catch up with ArizonaSports.com columnist Dan Bickley to talk about the series and what the Phoenix Suns must do to win.

Phoenix Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin: As the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks continue to battle in the NBA Finals, we go inside the series with Duane Rankin, the Suns beat reporter for The Arizona Republic/AZCentral.

Phoenix Suns talk with Jerry Colangelo: With the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, we talk with Arizona sports icon Jerry Colangelo to get his thoughts on his former team’s run, his time building the franchise, and more.

Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals preview: It’s all come down to this: The Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Can the Suns take home their first-ever title? We preview the series with Gina Mizell of Suns.com and Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson: The former NBA sharpshooter and current broadcaster discusses the Phoenix Suns’ Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He takes you inside the mind of a player and outlines how the Suns can make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton: Jagger Eaton is one of the best skateboarders in the world, and the Mesa native will be competing in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. He discusses his career, growing up in the Valley, and going for gold!

ASU hit with allegations of recruiting violations: Arizona State football is being hit with accusations about recruiting violations. We discuss the situation with SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman.

Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind: Valley native and Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind talks about his love of the Suns, performing at halftime of Game 1, getting back to performing shows live and more!

UFC 263 preview with Dana White: We talk with the President of the UFC Dana White for a preview of UFC 263, taking place June 12 in Glendale!

Suns vs. Nuggets series preview with Jon Bloom: The Phoenix Suns put away the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to set up a second-round battle against the Denver Nuggets. We preview the series ahead with Jon Bloom.

Former ASU & NFL star Adam Archuleta: The former Arizona State and NFL star turned broadcaster reflects on his playing career, coaching his kids, his new restaurant CoreLife Eatery, the Arizona Cardinals’ busy offseason, why he can’t hate Tom Brady anymore, and much more.

Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd: The new head coach of the Arizona Wildcats’ men’s basketball team discusses the challenges of the job, rebuilding a national power, his coaching career, best MC of all time, and more!

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers playoff preview: It’s time for NBA playoff basketball. The Phoenix Suns will face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, and we preview the series with Gina Mizell of Suns.com and Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule analysis with Paul Calvisi: The Arizona Cardinals’ 2021 schedule has been released. We analyze the 17-game slate with sideline reporter Paul Calvisi.

Concussions in sports with Dr. Javier Cárdenas: Dr. Cárdenas, director of the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center, has worked closely with the NFL to study concussions in athletes. He’s now developing a test that could one day detect a concussion through saliva.

Reviewing the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason with Kent Somers: The Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers talks about the future of Larry Fitzgerald, the busy offseason, and grades the 2021 Cardinals’ draft class.

Sports Card Investing with Geoff Wilson: Sports cards are no longer child’s play. Geoff Wilson is the creator of “Sports Card Investor” and explains how this one time hobby has become a new place for people to put their money, and how you can get started.

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft preview with Howard Balzer: With the 2021 NFL Draft coming up, we are joined by veteran NFL reporter and publisher of AllCardinals.com Howard Balzer. We discuss the players available, team needs, draft memories, and more.

NBA writer Ben Golliver: Ben Golliver is a national NBA writer for the Washington Post. His new book “Bubbleball” details his 93 days as one of the few reporters allowed inside the NBA’s COVID-19 bubble. He talks about how the league bounced back from the shutdown, the 8-0 run by the Suns, and how it almost came to an abrupt halt as players fought for social justice. “Bubbleball” is out May 4th in bookstores nationwide.

Remembering Pat Tillman: We honor the legacy of Pat Tillman and hear memories from those who knew him best.

Former Phoenix Suns forward Brian Grant: Twelve-year NBA veteran Brian Grant talks about his time in the league, his battle with Parkinson’s disease, and his new book “Rebound”, which is available in bookstores now. Learn more about the Brian Grant Foundation at www.briangrant.org.

Former NBA All-Star Tom Van Arsdale: Van Arsdale holds two distinct records: He’s played the most games & scored the most points in NBA history without a playoff appearance. In his new book “Journey Man” he talks about why his 12-year NBA career was a lot more successful than the records show.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman: WWE superstar Braun Strowman joins us to talk about his steel cage match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37. The event will take place April 10 and 11 in Tampa, Florida, becoming WWE’s first ever two-night WrestleMania!

Arizona Wildcats insider Shane Dale: Author and Wildcat Country podcast co-host Shane Dale gives insight into the departure of head basketball coach Sean Miller, the impact of the NCAA’s ongoing investigation, what’s next for the Wildcat program, plus the Final Four run by the women’s team.

GCU Head Basketball Coach Bryce Drew: Grand Canyon head basketball coach Bryce Drew discusses the ‘Lopes NCAA Tournament run, the tragic death of GCU star Oscar Frayer, his brother Scott leading Baylor to a national title, a Drew vs. Drew matchup and more.

ESPN insider & former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum: Tannenbaum talks about the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason moves, what it will take for the team to make the postseason, and his prediction for the young quarterback who is ready for a breakout year in 2021.

Matt Miller: Former college baseball player Matt Miller lost his fingers and toes to frostbite during a mountain climbing accident. After a decade-long struggle with addiction, he now says his loss was a gift, and he’s using it to help others. Part II

