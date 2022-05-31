Your Life
Drunk boater hits, kills 7-year-old girl at Arizona-California border

File photo of Buckskin Mountain State Park in Parker, Arizona.
By David Baker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators believe a boater was drunk when he hit and killed a 7-year-old girl on the Colorado River at the Arizona-California border on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was swimming in the water near Buckskin State Park in Parker, Arizona, when 37-year-old Arthur Garcia hit her. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

SBCSD said Garcia was arrested on one charge of boating under the influence that resulted in an injury, a felony. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Deputy Bryant Moore or Deputy Brian Weck of the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

