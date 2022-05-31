Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

DPS looking for hit-and-run driver who struck man changing tire on I-10 in west Phoenix

The man was changing a tire when he was hit on the I-10 eastbound side near 51st Avenue on...
The man was changing a tire when he was hit on the I-10 eastbound side near 51st Avenue on Friday.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a man changing a tire on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix and then drove off on Friday. Investigators said the victim’s silver Nissan sedan got a flat tire, and he pulled over on the right shoulder on the eastbound side of the Papago Freeway near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. At around 9:30 p.m., while swapping out the tire, a driver hit him and didn’t stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS didn’t release a description of the suspect or the car. However, investigators released a photo of the scene showing the victim’s Nissan with a spare tire on, and some luggage was pulled out of the trunk and placed behind the car. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Tipsters can also go online and fill out a form at silentwitness.org.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say Gibson crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.
New Mexico man accused in woman’s killing caught in Arizona
"I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to...
Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale
A new build-to-rent community in the East Valley is hoping to alleviate some pressure on the...
New partnership launched to combat Arizona’s affordable housing crisis
A new build-to-rent community in the East Valley is hoping to alleviate some pressure on the...
Priced out of buying, some younger renters eye build-to-rent homes