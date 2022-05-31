DPS looking for hit-and-run driver who struck man changing tire on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a man changing a tire on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix and then drove off on Friday. Investigators said the victim’s silver Nissan sedan got a flat tire, and he pulled over on the right shoulder on the eastbound side of the Papago Freeway near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway. At around 9:30 p.m., while swapping out the tire, a driver hit him and didn’t stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. DPS didn’t release a description of the suspect or the car. However, investigators released a photo of the scene showing the victim’s Nissan with a spare tire on, and some luggage was pulled out of the trunk and placed behind the car. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Tipsters can also go online and fill out a form at silentwitness.org.

