Arizona high school students competing on Broadway for national musical theater awards

Tre and Haley, along with 90 other students across the country, will head to Broadway to compete in the 13th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony.(Tim Trumble)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizona teens are heading to the Big Apple to compete in the Jimmy Awards, a national competition for students in musical theater.

Hundreds of musical theater students in the Valley celebrated at the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards with dozens of on-stage performances over the weekend. That’s where the East Valley’s Chandler High School was awarded “Best Musical” for their production of Legally Blonde, and now some are stepping even further into the spotlight, competing on Broadway.

After winning best male and female leads on Saturday night, Tre Moore from ASU Prep Polytech High School and Haley Raffaele from Maricopa High School are headed to star-studded New York City. The two students are competing with 90 other teens across the country in the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards ceremony.

They compete for bragging rights and the coveted awards of “Best Performance by an Actor” and “Best Performance by an Actress.” The awards show is scheduled for Monday, June 27. To learn more, click here.

