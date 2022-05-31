Your Life
4 kids hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

A total of five people were in the SUV.
A total of five people were in the SUV.
By David Baker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three girls and a boy are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Monday. It happened at 32nd Street and Baseline Road around 4 p.m. A total of five people were in the SUV. Police said the girls have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Officers said the boy, a 15-year-old, is in critical condition. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

