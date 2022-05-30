Temperatures expected to heat up this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our Memorial Day today, we started the morning in the lower 70′s, and this afternoon we will hit a high in the mid 90′s. That is also below our average; we should be seeing highs around 99 degrees. Plenty of sunshine today with breezy conditions again this afternoon and evening. Expect winds out of the south here in the Valley at about 10 to 15 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in eastern Arizona, where we will see even stronger winds and high fire danger.

Temperatures will be on the upswing this week with upper 90s on Tuesday, but back to the triple digits on Wednesday. By late week, Thursday and Friday, highs around metro Phoenix will be in the range of 104-106 degrees. No records are anticipated.

We need some rain, and so far this year, we have had just .55″ of rain; we should see over 2″ by now. Unfortunately, we have no rain for the next seven days as a ridge of high pressure builds over the top of our state. This ridge will warm things up with high temperatures returning to the triple digits starting on Wednesday. Thursday will be the hottest day this week, with a high of 106.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.