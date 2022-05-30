Suspect down after police shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a suspect is down after a police shooting in north Phoenix Sunday night around 8 p.m. The shooting happened in the area of 2100 E. Poinsettia Drive near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Phoenix police say to expect traffic restrictions in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.