Mild Memorial Day in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mild and breezy weather with a high of 95 degrees in the Valley on this Memorial Day. That’s a few degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Southwesterly winds of 10-15 miles per hour are expected in the Valley with gusts to 25 miles per hour. Elevated fire concerns continue thanks to dry and windy weather across the state. A Red Flag Warning continues for portions of Eastern and Northeastern Arizona in the Little Colorado River Valley.

Hazy conditions also continue today for the Valley thanks to dust and wildfire smoke, but some improvement is expected over what we saw Sunday.

In the new week ahead, a ridge of high pressure will start to build, bringing temperatures back in triple-digit territory starting Wednesday. Look for high temperatures near 105-106 degrees by Thursday and Friday with slight cooling by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.