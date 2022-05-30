Your Life
MCSO finds swimmer’s body in Saguaro Lake after possible drowning call

The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies.
The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found the body of a swimmer who went under the water Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. and did not resurface.

The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies. No further details about what led up to the incident or the man’s identity are available.

