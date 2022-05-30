Your Life
Man killed after being shot and ran over at west Phoenix strip mall, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’re looking for a suspect who shot and ran over a man at a strip mall over the weekend.

Authorities say they were called out to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. When officers showed up, they said they found a man lying in the parking lot.

Investigators say the victim, identified as John Kearns, 56, had been shot by a driver, who then ran him over before driving off. Kearns was taken to the hospital where he later died. It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting. Detectives are continuing to investigate as they gather more evidence.

No vehicle or suspect description has been released.

