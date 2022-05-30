Man found dead after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating after officers found a man dead in central Phoenix early Monday.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky says officers were called to the area after a shooting around 7 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street, which is just north of the Salt River. Officers arrived to find a dead man but provided no other details. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are still at the scene investigating what happened. Police are expected to give an update later today. No other information has been released, and authorities haven’t said if they’re looking for a suspect.

