Firefighters stress water safety as hundreds flock to Lake Pleasant for Memorial Day

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people spent Memorial Day at Lake Pleasant, which Peoria Fire says is typically the start of their busy season. “I’ve seen the biggest increase in people out here since COVID, and it’s been picking up consistently since then,” said Peoria firefighter Josh Carpenter.

Carpenter says they’re constantly training for water rescues. “There’s so many variables that go into a water rescue. What does the water itself look like — is it choppy? Is it smooth? We get waves coming over our heads and white caps coming over our heads,” he said.

There have been six deaths at Lake Pleasant in the last six weekends. Four incidents were people swimming in the lake without a life jacket and not resurfacing. Another incident happened when a woman was thrown from the boat without a life jacket. Last weekend, a 32-year-old woman died after the boat’s propeller severed her leg.

On Saturday, Maricopa County deputies say a man was swimming, slipped under the water, and never resurfaced. His body has not been recovered. “I grew up on this. Every single weekend growing up, I was always on the water with my family. It’s scary; it’s sad. I don’t know if it’s inexperience or if it’s alcohol or what it may be, but it can be a scary place, but it can also be cherished,” said boater Eli Mowry.

“There’s nothing more stronger in the world than water. So, you know, I don’t know how bad it is out there, but you have to be safe,” said another lake goer.

Carpenter says they can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a life jacket. “If you plan on being in the water, have this life vest on. Don’t be overconfident,” Carpenter said.

As of 5 p.m., Peoria Fire says they have not been dispatched to any incidents on Lake Pleasant on Monday.

