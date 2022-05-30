Fire crews battle massive fire at Phoenix apartment complex under construction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews from Phoenix, Scottsdale and Glendale spent hours early Monday battling a massive third-alarm fire at an apartment complex under construction in the East Valley.

Just before midnight, a passerby noticed flames coming from the building near Cave Creek and Bell roads and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found a full-involved fire.

Due to heavy winds pushing embers to nearby structures the fire was balanced to a third-alarm response. Crews surrounded the burning apartment complex and additional crews were tending to the spot fires caused by the flying embers.

Two people suffered minor burns and were taken to a nearby hospital. Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Dept. said no firefighters were hurt. Investigators remain on the scene dealing with hot spots and working to determine the cause of the fire.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on scene gathering more information.

