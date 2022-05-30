Coconino County deputies searching for lost hiker

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a hiker who went missing Friday. Twenty-year-old Axel Brugere was last seen in the A.B. Young Trail area of Coconino National Forest, between the Bootlegger Picnic Area and East Pocket Lookout Tower.

Deputies say Brugere was separated from his hiking partner and got lost. Deputies added he does not know the area. Brugere was last seen wearing red shorts and is 5′9″ and weighs 140 pounds. He is a White man with green eyes, brown hair, and a sun tattoo on his left arm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928)-774-4523 or 1-(800)-338-7888. You can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

