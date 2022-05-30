Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals’ cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash, report says

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have confirmed that 25-year-old Jeff Gladney, who had just signed onto the team, has died.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney died in a car crash Monday morning. Arizona’s Family obtained a statement from the team which said, “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

An outpouring of support is already being shared on social media.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. No other information has been released.

Gladney was a former first-round pick who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt (99) takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Kyler Murray a no show at Cardinals OTAs
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks the sidelines during the first half of...
HBO show ‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Arizona Cardinals
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, fans arrive prior to an NFL football game...
Cardinals release final details for preseason schedule
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
Arizona Cardinals release full 2022 schedule