Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Unknown number of animals die in Phoenix barn fire; investigation underway

Phoenix fire fighters are working to extinguish a barn fire near 67th Avenue.
Phoenix fire fighters are working to extinguish a barn fire near 67th Avenue.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are investigating after an unknown number of farm animals died in a large barn fire in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a large fire coming from inside a barn near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters used several supply lines and hoses to attack the fire from multiple directions and were able to get it under control. Officials say due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke, it’s unclear exactly how many animals died in the incident. The video below shows the firefighters working to put the fire out.

Officials say they're unsure exactly how many animals have died in the fire.

The Department of Agriculture, the Arizona Humane Society, Arizona State Vet, and Arizona Exotic Animals have all been in contact with officials. Fire officials say no firefighters were hurt while putting out the blaze. An investigation to determine what started the fire is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies found numerous paint chips at the scene, and believe the vehicle was damaged from the...
MCSO looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa
Phoenix fire fighters work to extinguish barn fire
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Court declines to hear arguments for condemned Arizona man
The fire started on Thursday morning near Parker, Arizona.
Lost Lake Fire burns 5,900 acres near California-Arizona border