Phoenix police: 6 people injured after house party shooting

Phoenix police say that a shooting that happened sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning has injured 6 people in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Police say six people have been injured after a shooting at a house party in west Phoenix. The conditions of the injured weren’t immediately released Sunday and police didn’t say if all of the victims were shot.

Police say details are sketchy and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting that occurred either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses who were at the scene at the time of the incident.

