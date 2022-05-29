Your Life
MCSO looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Mesa

Deputies found numerous paint chips at the scene, and believe the vehicle was damaged from the...
Deputies found numerous paint chips at the scene, and believe the vehicle was damaged from the collision.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying or finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mesa early Saturday morning. According to MCSO, around 1 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a dark-colored vehicle on University Drive, just east of 54th Street. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the north side of the curb when he was hit by a vehicle heading west. The man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.

Officials say the driver didn’t stay after the crash and drove off. Deputies found numerous paint chips at the scene, and believe the vehicle has damage to the passenger side, possibly to the bumper area, hood, quarter panels, pillars, doors, or passenger mirror. Investigators also found evidence that the windshield or windows might be damaged. Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011 and to reference report IR22-013715.

