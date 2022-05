Biggest sources of immigrants to Phoenix

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Phoenix come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Phoenix as of 2019′s five-year estimates. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

#50. Ukraine

Number of residents: 1,335-

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 345,250

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

#28 most common country of origin

#49. Indonesia

Number of residents: 1,346

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 96,229

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

#62 most common country of origin

#48. Argentina

Number of residents: 1,361

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 194,435

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

#39 most common country of origin

#47. Nicaragua

Number of residents: 1,406

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 251,913

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

#33 most common country of origin

#46. Saudi Arabia

Number of residents: 1,414

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 85,000

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#70 most common country of origin

#45. Eritrea

Number of residents: 1,417

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 45,119

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.1%

#90 most common country of origin

#44. Ecuador

Number of residents: 1,462

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 438,474

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

#19 most common country of origin

#43. Jamaica

Number of residents: 1,477

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 741,386

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

#13 most common country of origin

#42. Kuwait

Number of residents: 1,535

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 33,788

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.1%

#102 most common country of origin

#41. Netherlands

Number of residents: 1,584

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 85,161

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#69 most common country of origin

#40. Syria

Number of residents: 1,595

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 95,802

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#63 most common country of origin

#39. Bangladesh

Number of residents: 1,654

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 237,288

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

#35 most common country of origin

#38. Hong Kong

Number of residents: 1,679

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 231,275

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

#36 most common country of origin

#37. Israel

Number of residents: 1,691

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

Number of residents: 135,672

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

#50 most common country of origin

#36. Bulgaria

Number of residents: 1,705

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 69,765

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#75 most common country of origin

#35. Venezuela

Number of residents: 1,713

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 349,720

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

#27 most common country of origin

#34. Afghanistan

Number of residents: 1,744

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 101,548

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#59 most common country of origin

#33. Pakistan

Number of residents: 1,805

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 376,127

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

#25 most common country of origin

#32. Kenya

Number of residents: 1,812

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 141,751

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

#48 most common country of origin

#31. Ethiopia

Number of residents: 1,968

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 249,777

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%

#34 most common country of origin

#30. Burma

Number of residents: 2,041

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 147,573

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

#47 most common country of origin

#29. Brazil

Number of residents: 2,214

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 433,479

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

#20 most common country of origin

#28. South Africa

Number of residents: 2,219

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 104,022

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#56 most common country of origin

#27. France

Number of residents: 2,359

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.3%

Number of residents: 181,554

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

#41 most common country of origin

#26. Nigeria

Number of residents: 2,563

Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

Number of residents: 350,272

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

#26 most common country of origin

#25. Peru

Number of residents: 2,711

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

Number of residents: 451,076

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%

#18 most common country of origin

#24. Russia

Number of residents: 3,074

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 391,641

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

#22 most common country of origin

#23. Thailand

Number of residents: 3,136

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 255,345

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%

#32 most common country of origin

#22. Honduras

Number of residents: 3,155

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 651,123

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%

#16 most common country of origin

#21. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Number of residents: 3,216

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 103,938

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

#57 most common country of origin

#20. Italy

Number of residents: 3,224

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 332,857

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

#30 most common country of origin

#19. Taiwan

Number of residents: 3,298

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

Number of residents: 381,098

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

#24 most common country of origin

#18. Japan

Number of residents: 3,846

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%

Number of residents: 345,140

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

#29 most common country of origin

#17. Colombia

Number of residents: 3,897

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.6%

Number of residents: 761,374

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

#12 most common country of origin

#16. Poland

Number of residents: 4,442

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.7%

Number of residents: 410,841

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

#21 most common country of origin

#15. Iran

Number of residents: 5,327

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

Number of residents: 382,260

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

#23 most common country of origin

#14. Romania

Number of residents: 5,414

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

Number of residents: 162,046

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

#45 most common country of origin

#13. Cuba

Number of residents: 6,424

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

Number of residents: 1,289,875

Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

#7 most common country of origin

#12. El Salvador

Number of residents: 7,443

Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

Number of residents: 1,381,008

Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

#5 most common country of origin

#11. South Korea

Number of residents: 7,661

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%

Number of residents: 1,044,634

Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.4%

#9 most common country of origin

#10. Germany

Number of residents: 9,211

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.4%

Number of residents: 560,368

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%

#17 most common country of origin

#9. Iraq

Number of residents: 9,986

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%

Number of residents: 225,038

Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

#38 most common country of origin

#8. United Kingdom

Number of residents: 11,905

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

Number of residents: 698,612

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%

#14 most common country of origin

#7. Guatemala

Number of residents: 12,633

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.9%

Number of residents: 979,098

Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%

#10 most common country of origin

#6. Vietnam

Number of residents: 16,708

Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%

Number of residents: 1,336,988

Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%

#6 most common country of origin

#5. China

Number of residents: 17,110

Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%

Number of residents: 2,162,395

Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%

#3 most common country of origin

#4. Philippines

Number of residents: 25,333

Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.7%

Number of residents: 1,983,939

Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%

#4 most common country of origin

#3. Canada

Number of residents: 30,520

Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%

Number of residents: 808,566

Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.8%

#11 most common country of origin

#2. India

Number of residents: 40,135

Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.9%

Number of residents: 2,561,906

Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

#2 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Number of residents: 343,488

Percent of foreign-born residents: 50.4%

Number of residents: 11,250,541

Percent of foreign-born residents: 25.6%

#1 most common country of origin

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License. Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.