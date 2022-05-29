Below average temps with a nice Memorial Day forecast on its way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures have cooled off a few degrees today compared to Saturday’s high of 102 degrees. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are in the mid-90s across the valley, but unfortunately, the wind is still a problem. With a series of low-pressure systems passing to the north, temps will stay below average as we head into Memorial Day and breezy conditions are expected.

The main concern heading into Monday is the high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday for northern and eastern Arizona. With dry conditions, fires have the ability to spread very quickly. Throughout Sunday evening, we can still expect wind gusts up to 25-30 mph in the Valley, and 35-45 mph in the high country.

Below normal temperatures will continue into Memorial Day, with highs in the mid-90s but by mid-week, high pressure will build east of the region. That will kick off a warming trend, bringing temperatures back to the triple digits and leaving us with dry conditions through next weekend.

