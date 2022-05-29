90s return for the holiday weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you love the 90s, you’re going to enjoy the next few days! Temperatures are on the decline but winds are picking up across the state.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for communities to the north, east and south of the Phoenix area with extreme fire danger east of town. Gusts could reach 40-50 mph this afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 70s across the Valley before reaching 95 this afternoon.

For Memorial Day, afternoon highs will stay in the mid-90s with afternoon breezes. We’ll see the upper 90s on Tuesday. The 90s won’t last forever with triple digits returning on Wednesday with a high of 103. Look for temps in the 106 range for Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions are expected for the next week. Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.