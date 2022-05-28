Your Life
Winds pick up for Memorial Day weekend

7-Day Forecast for May 28(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we head into the holiday weekend, temperatures will drop while winds pick up across the state.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for cities like Flagstaff, Show Low and Prescott with gusts up to 50mph. The winds combined with low relative humidity will create high fire danger for these communities.

In the Phoenix area, look for a high of 101 this afternoon with afternoon and evening breezes.

Temps drop to 95 for Sunday with breezy conditions. We’ll see mid-90s for Memorial Day as well before afternoon highs climb.

Look for a high of 99 on Tuesday, 103 for Wednesday and 106 for both Thursday and Friday.

No rain is expected over the next week.

