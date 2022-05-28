What are Phoenix-area police departments’ active shooter policies?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The failed response by police in Uvalde, Texas, begs the question of what are the protocols for some of our largest law enforcement departments in the Valley should something like this happen here? Sadly, it’s become about being prepared for when it happens, not if. The good news is many of our departments have specific training for incidents just like this. To the comfort of so many families at home, they almost all require immediate response and entry if there is an active shooter.

There’s been a loss for words for so many learning more about the timeline of the police response in Uvalde. “This is the one time that those cops need to earn their paycheck. It’s not the petty theft, it’s not the traffic ticket when we have 22 kids being mowed down in a classroom,” said Joe Deedon. “It’s an utter failure for law enforcement.” Deedon is the founder of TAC*ONE Consulting and a former SWAT officer in Colorado, responding to two school shootings during his career.

Friday, the Texas Rangers said the commander at the shooting scene believed the suspect was barricaded and kids weren’t at risk. As many as 19 officers waited in the hall for 45 more minutes before Border Patrol agents got to the scene, unlocked the door, and killed the suspect. In the 90 minutes the suspect was inside the school, 19 kids and two teachers were killed while kids were calling 911 and calling out to the officers to help. “It’s unconscionable. And now we’re taking back 23 years of progress after Columbine? We’re going back to putting officer safety obviously over the community,” said Deedon.

Deedon said he trains school resource officers to be prepared for an immediate single officer response. But in the event there are more officers like this, there’s no excuse for anything other than fast action, he added.

Here in the Valley, Mesa police sent us their detailed active shooter and rapid deployment response that said the first arriving officers decide if rapid deployment tactics are necessary, and if so, one officer or a team of officers carries that out. They also have a policy that within 10 minutes of an incident, initial police and fire command are in communication and in place together.

Chandler police said they have extensive training on this and their patrol officers carry in their cars a patrol shield, breaching tools, ballistic helmet, and armored vest to be ready at a moment’s notice. Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe police departments told Arizona’s Family they also have active shooter training and protocols in place but wouldn’t go into any more detail.

The Texas Rangers are the state’s version of the Arizona Department of Public safety. Arizona DPS said it’s different from Texas because it’s an assist agency, which means troopers supply extra personnel or resources to the agency directly in charge of responding to the shooting or incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.